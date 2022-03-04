Spring football: Day 2 observations of Clemson's offense

Clemson continued its spring football season Friday with a late-afternoon practice. Here are some observations of the offense from the Tigers’ second practice, the first 40 minutes of which were open to the media:

The first-team offensive line during tempo periods consisted of Jordan McFadden (left tackle), Marcus Tate (left guard), Will Putnam (center), Mitchell Mayes (right guard) and Walker Parks (right tackle). Tristan Leigh, Bryn Tucker, Ryan Linthicum, John Williams and true freshman Blake Miller made up the second-teamers up front.

Redshirt freshman Billy Wiles rotated with Uiagalelei at quarterback during the tempo periods. True freshman Cade Klubnik and redshirt freshman Hunter Helms split reps with the twos.

Linthicum and Trent Howard split snaps to Uiagalelei and Helms during individual drills.

Joseph Ngata (boundary), Beaux Collins (field) and Brannon Spector (slot) were the first-team receivers during tempo drills. Tight end Jake Briningstool also lined up in the slot at times.

With Davis Allen and Sage Ennis out with injuries for the time being, super senior Luke Price got second-team reps at tight end during individual drills.

True freshman receiver Adam Randall is listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds on Clemson’s spring roster and looks every bit of it. Like all newcomers, there will be a learning curve for Randall, who’s getting a head start by going through the spring. Physically, though, Randall certainly looks ready to contribute.

A special teams note here: B.T. Potter has been punting, too, during the first two practices. On Friday, Potter got off some booming punts, including a tight-spiraled hanger than drew some oohs and aahs from those watching from the sidelines. Might Clemson’s veteran kicker be auditioning for double duty next season with Will Spiers gone?

