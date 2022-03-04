Third time's the charm for Hawkins as Tigers down South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bryar Hawkins’ clutch single with two outs in the ninth after Cooper Ingle was intentionally walked for the third time gave Clemson a 3-2 win over South Carolina at Founders Park.

“This was a very tough environment to play in, unbelievable crowd tonight,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said postgame. “I am really proud of our guys being able to continue to compete. I thought our pitching was outstanding.”

In the first, South Carolina took the lead thanks to some free 90s. Mack Anglin walked the first two batters. With one out, a wild pitch moved them over and a sacrifice fly put the Gamecocks up 1-0.

Clemson fought back to tie the game in the top of the third. Benjamin Blackwell hit a leadoff single. With one out, Tyler Corbitt singled. Ingle singled with two away to score Blackwell and tie the game. The Tigers went on to load the bases, but Max Wagner struck out to end the threat.

The Gamecocks took the lead again in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Josiah Sightler crushed a solo home run to right-center field. Anglin had a one-hitter going until that home run. South Carolina led 2-1 after six.

Jonathan French struck out his first three at-bats, but that all changed in the top of the eighth. With one out, French hit a bomb just over the foul pole in left field to tie the game at 2.

The third time was the charm for the Tigers. Three times South Carolina gave Ingle an intentional walk to pitch to Hawkins with runners on base. In the ninth, Hawkins made them pay. He singled to score Brewer and give Clemson a 3-2 lead.

Anglin had another strong performance, going six innings and only giving up two runs on two hits. He finished with nine strikeouts on the night.

Jackson Lindley came in to start the seventh and gave up one hit and no runs. Alex Edmondson finished off the seventh and pitched the eighth only giving up one hit. Ryan Ammons closed it out for the Tigers in the ninth.

Clemson moved to 9-0 with the win. It’s the first time the Tigers have started 9-0 in 20 years. Clemson and South Carolina will play game two Saturday at 4 p.m. at “neutral site” Segra Park in Columbia.