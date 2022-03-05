4-star edge rusher with Clemson connection receives offer from Tigers

Clemson extended an offer Saturday to a four-star edge rusher who was on campus for the Tigers’ junior day.

St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) defensive end David Ojiegbe announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Saturday night.

Ojiegbe (6-4, 245) is ranked as high as the No. 18 edge defender and No. 162 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Ojiegbe is a former teammate of Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tre Williams, with whom he has a close relationship and talked about Clemson with prior to Saturday’s junior day visit.

“He was talking about how good it is, the culture and how he likes it,” Ojiegbe told The Clemson Insider last month. “He said it’s very good down there and you’re gonna be pushed. So, it sounds pretty good to me. I’m just definitely waiting to see when I get down there. I like what he was telling me, though.”

In his conversations with Lemanski Hall, Clemson’s defensive ends coach has compared Ojiegbe to a current Tiger pass rusher in Xavier Thomas.

“I definitely like the way that he plays,” Ojiegbe said. “He’s very aggressive, very physical and very nasty. I like his get off the ball, he’s a big guy, but he’s moving. I look at him like, ‘He can go.’”

Ojiegbe saw his recruitment pick up during January, as he added offers from Kansas, Morgan State, Duke, UConn, Georgia Tech, NC State, Toledo, Marshall, North Carolina and was re-offered by the new staff at Miami.

This past season, Ojiegbe helped St. John’s capture a championship, while leading them to an 11-0 record. He led the WCAC with 17.5 sacks and was named first-team All-Met. He didn’t get to break the sack record his junior year, but he’s looking to surpass the league record of 19.5 sacks in his senior campaign.

Extremely Blessed and Honored To Receive An Offer From Clemson University 🐅 @coachski_ pic.twitter.com/OHldJINDBG — David Ojiegbe🥀 (@bigbossdae) March 6, 2022

