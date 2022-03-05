Booth updates injury status, talks meetings with NFL teams

Former Clemson cornerback and potential first-round draft pick Andrew Booth Jr. met with the media on Saturday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Booth gave an update on his injury status after straining his quad a few days ago while training for the 40-yard dash.

Although Booth won’t be participating in on-field drills at the combine due to the injury, the 2021 first-team All-ACC performer “hopes” to do everything at Clemson’s Pro Day on March 17, according to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid.

Booth also discussed other topics, such as which NFL teams he has met with or is scheduled to meet with at the combine, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

Booth tallied 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts) as a junior last season.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Vegas from April 28-30.

Wanted to make sure to ask him about the NC State game (surrendered 2 TDs). He mentioned that he learned that “you can’t underestimate anyone”, but it was a great learning experience and something that he’ll always remember moving forward. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 5, 2022

Clemson CB Andrew Booth has a formal meeting with the #Bills today. He said it would be great to land in Buffalo and pick their DBs brains to learn. Said they played with a lot of swag. pic.twitter.com/9umH8Li1NH — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 5, 2022

Steelers met with potential first round Clemson CB Andrew Booth here at the combine. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 5, 2022

Andrew Booth met with the Steelers, but didn't say if it was formal or not. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 5, 2022

The New England #Patriots are expected to meet with these cornerbacks at the #NFLCombine : CB Andrew Booth Jr

CB Kaiir Elam

CB Trent McDuffie

CB Kyler Gordon — Isabelle (@IsabelleMM2) March 5, 2022

Andrew Booth spent a lot of time talking about Coach Venables and how Clemson’s defensive scheme helped him succeed. pic.twitter.com/HxUBsPIQUY — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) March 5, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

