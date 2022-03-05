Booth updates injury status, talks meetings with NFL teams

Football

March 5, 2022

Former Clemson cornerback and potential first-round draft pick Andrew Booth Jr. met with the media on Saturday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Booth gave an update on his injury status after straining his quad a few days ago while training for the 40-yard dash.

Although Booth won’t be participating in on-field drills at the combine due to the injury, the 2021 first-team All-ACC performer “hopes” to do everything at Clemson’s Pro Day on March 17, according to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid.

Booth also discussed other topics, such as which NFL teams he has met with or is scheduled to meet with at the combine, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

Booth tallied 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts) as a junior last season.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Vegas from April 28-30.

