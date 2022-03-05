Spector's 40-yard dash time at NFL Combine

Former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector ran the 40-yard dash on Saturday night, when linebackers went through on-field drills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Spector recorded an official time of 4.60 seconds on his lone 40-yard dash attempt, which was the 12th-fastest time among linebackers who ran the 40 at the combine.

A two-year starter at weakside linebacker in 2020-21 after spending several seasons as a key reserve, Spector finished his Clemson career (2017-21) credited with 210 career tackles (22.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three pass breakups and an interception over 53 games (21 starts).

The Calhoun, Ga., native ranked second on Clemson’s defense in 2021 with 85 tackles, recording 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, an interception, a forced fumble in 11 games (10 starts).

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

