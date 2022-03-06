Big-time Peach State OL announces Clemson offer

Clemson extended an offer Sunday to a four-star offensive lineman who was on campus for the Tigers’ junior day.

Eagles Landing Christian (Mcdonough, Ga.) four-star Zechariah Owens announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Sunday morning.

Owens (6-7 350) is ranked as high as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 47 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

He told The Clemson Insider Saturday night that his visit to Clemson was “amazing” and that he’s ready to drop his top-5 schools.

“It’s a home feeling,” he said of Clemson. “I love South Carolina in general, but the fact that there’s a good college there, speaking of Clemson, I love it. I love everything about the school and the community.”

