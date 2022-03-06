‘Sky is the limit’ for Lawrence as Jags start ‘fresh’ with him

The Jacksonville Jaguars are, in the words of new head coach Doug Pederson, “starting fresh” with Trevor Lawrence as they try to build around their 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick and put the pieces in place to help him thrive next season and beyond.

“Last year is last year – and we’re starting fresh, starting new, and we’re starting from the ground floor,” Pederson said this week at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, via Jaguars.com. The Jaguars have made an intentional effort to enhance Lawrence’s development by bringing in a bunch of former quarterbacks to join their coaching staff, including quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy, pass-game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, offensive coordinator Press Taylor and assistant quality control coach Tyler Tettleton. Pederson himself is a former quarterback as well, having been a longtime NFL backup.

“It’s so important to surround him (Lawrence) with guys who have been in his shoes, guys who have walked the walk,” Pederson said. “It’s going to be very beneficial for Trevor and his growth. I just think that’s very important for him and for me to have guys who can kind of carry the same message within that room.” Not only are the Jags building around Lawrence on their staff, but they’re looking to upgrade the talent around him on the field as well. “We have to protect him better and we have to get more explosive players around him – guys that can make explosive plays,” general manager Trent Baalke said this week. “It is tough in the National Football League to move the ball 14 plays, 15 plays, 16 plays and score. It just doesn’t happen that often. You have to be able to throw a seven-yard dig and turn it into an 80-yard touchdown. You have to have players that can do that. “That is the mission this offseason in free agency and the draft – to get more explosive players on both sides of the ball, guys that can change games. That is what you win and lose football games with.” Lawrence struggled at times during his rookie season in 2021, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in 17 games. But the former Clemson star finished the season on a high note with his performance against the Indianapolis Colts in the final week of the regular season on Jan. 9, when he went 23-of-32 passing for 223 yards and threw for two touchdowns while leading his team to a 26-11 victory that eliminated the Colts from playoff contention. Pederson believes “the sky is the limit” for Lawrence moving forward. “Trevor is coming into that second year this year and looking forward to working with him this spring,” Pederson said. “I think the sky is the limit. Obviously, we have some work to do. Nothing is perfect and we’re looking forward to that.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks