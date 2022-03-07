Big-time DL talks ‘amazing’ Clemson offer, first trip to Tiger Town

TJ Searcy wasn’t entirely surprised when Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer this past weekend.

The four-star defensive lineman out of Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.) had an idea that an offer was coming.

“It feels amazing to have an offer from Clemson because of how good of a program they are,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Searcy — a 6-foot-5, 250-pound junior — thoroughly enjoyed his first visit to Clemson’s campus. He didn’t know a lot about the school prior to this past weekend’s visit but certainly was able to learn a lot, especially from Dabo Swinney’s presentation. He later told TCI that Clemson head coach speaking to the recruits Saturday was the favorite part of his visit.

Obviously, Searcy had a chance to chat with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and spend time with him throughout the day.

“Coach Hall, he said he liked my film, he liked the way I played and if I come to Clemson, he’ll get the best out of me,” Searcy said.

Searcy is a good run-stopper, who uses his length and size to his advantage.

Hall has been in contact with Searcy for over two months now. According to Searcy, Hall told him that he was a player that he would offer, but he just had to get on campus. That obviously came to fruition Saturday and is why Searcy wasn’t terribly surprised when Hall presented him with his scholarship offer from Clemson.

Where does Clemson currently rank in Searcy’s recruitment?

“They’re definitely a great school, so, of course, they’d be towards the top,” he said.

Searcy is hoping that he can get back to campus in the near future. He felt that the family vibe and atmosphere at Clemson were a lot different than at other schools. It was tangible and it was real.

“That was the main focus, probably about the day, just trying to let the players know that it’s a family at Clemson,” Searcy said.

