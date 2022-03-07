Clemson vs. East Tennessee State game time changed

By March 7, 2022 4:46 pm

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Tuesday’s game between East Tennessee State and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Live video for the game is available on ACC Network Extra, and audio will air on Clemson Athletic Network beginning with the pregame show at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the game are available at ClemsonTigers.com.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

