Former Tiger runs 40, skips other drills at combine due to injury

A former Clemson cornerback ran the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, then pulled out of other defensive back drills due to an injury.

Mario Goodrich recorded an official time of 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but sat out of the DB drills after feeling his ribs tighten up following the run, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

“He’s still battling bruised and broken ribs suffered during the Senior Bowl,” Rapoport reported on Twitter. “He’ll run again and do DB drills at 100% at his Pro Day.”

Clemson’s Pro Day is set for Thursday, March 17.

Goodrich (6-0, 176) measured in with 30 5/8-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands at the NFL Combine.

A former four-star prospect from Kansas City, Goodrich concluded his four-year Clemson career spanning 2018-21 credited with 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 47 games (16 starts).

Goodrich earned first-team All-ACC honors and was named a third-team All-American by PFF as a senior in 2021, when he tallied 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games (all starts). He earned Cheez-It Bowl Most Valuable Player honors after picking off a batted ball and returning it 18 yards for a touchdown as well as forcing a fumble on Iowa State’s final offensive play to seal a game-winning turnover on downs.

