SEC legacy recruit picks up Clemson offer

A fast-rising defensive back from the Peach State picked up his latest offer on Monday from Clemson.

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2023 cornerback/safety Bryce Thornton announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Alabama also offered Thornton (5-11, 185) this past weekend during his visit to Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide’s junior day. This year alone, he has brought in offers from Pittsburgh, Texas, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi State, Maryland, Florida, Auburn, LSU and others.

Bryce’s dad, Bruce, played college football at the University of Georgia in the early 2000s and was later selected in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Bryce’s older brother, also named Bruce, is a 2022 Ohio State basketball commit.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks