SEC legacy recruit, top Clemson target returning to campus this weekend

An SEC legacy recruit and a top Clemson target in the class of 2023 will return to campus this weekend for his second visit to Tiger Town this year.

Hickory (N.C.) High School four-star defensive end Rico Walker announced via social media that he will be back at Clemson this weekend. He was previously on campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day Jan. 29 and also visited Clemson last October for the Florida State game.

Walker (6-4, 230) is the son of Ricardo Walker, a native of Darlington, S.C., who was a defensive tackle at Auburn in the 1990s.

The younger Walker is ranked as high as the No. 14 defensive end and No. 120 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN.

Clemson extended an offer to him in early January.

“I was so happy. I was so excited,” Walker told The Clemson Insider after scoring the offer. “It was one of the offers that I was definitely wanting to have, for sure.”

Walker’s offer list also includes schools such as Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Clemson this weekend 🟠🟣 — 6’4”specimen (@Ricowalker15) March 7, 2022

