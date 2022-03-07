Spring football: Day 4 observations of Clemson's defense

Clemson continued spring football practices Monday in the team’s indoor practice facility. Here are some observations from the Tigers’ fourth practice, the first five periods of which were open to the media for viewing:

With Brent Venables and Tony Elliott no longer around, Nick Eason may now hold the title as the most boisterous assistant on Clemson’s staff. The first-year defensive tackles coach’s voice doesn’t necessarily boom like Venables’ did, but Eason is vocal and detail-oriented. He corrected a couple of his players for not watching the ball after jumping offsides at one point, and he held pads as the group worked on striking and getting off blocks during individual drills.

Ruke Orhorhoro wasn’t wearing a green or yellow jersey (which would indicate limited participation because of an injury), but he was running and getting stretched out on the side under the supervision of a staffer for a while before joining the rest of the defensive tackles in drills.

Sticking with the defensive tackle group, rising sophomore Payton Page looks like he’s slimmed down a bit. The former four-star recruit played in 12 games as a true freshman last season.

Freshman cornerback Jeadyn Lukus was in a green jersey (no contact) and had a brace on his right shoulder.

Fellow defensive backs Lannden Zanders and Fred Davis were still in green jerseys. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said before the spring began Zanders and Davis are among the players in green who are close to returning to full speed.

The linebackers were doing plenty of rotating. LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire repped together first during one individual drill. Trenton Simpson and Jeremiah Trotter followed.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks