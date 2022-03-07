Spring football: Day 4 observations of Clemson's offense

Clemson continued its spring football season Monday with a late-afternoon practice. Here are some observations of the offense from the Tigers’ fourth practice, the first 40 minutes of which were open to the media:

Each of Jordan McFadden, Jake Briningstool and Troy Stellato was spotted donning yellow jerseys in practice and did not participate in any individual drills Monday.

With Briningstool sidelined, Clemson’s quarterbacks were left throwing to Luke Price and Banks Pope. Both Davis Allen and Sage Ennis have already been deemed out injured for the spring after undergoing offseason surgeries.

Speaking of Clemson’s quarterbacks, D.J. Uiagalelei continued to take snaps under center and continues to look the part, while doing so.

Ryan Lithicum and Trent Howard split snaps to Uiagalelei, Hunter Helmes, Billy Wiles and Cade Klubnik during individual periods.

Because most of Monday’s practice was conducted inside Clemson’s Indoor Practice Facility, we did not get to see any tempo drills.

We came away impressed with both Joseph Ngata and Adam Randall, who were both the most impressive wide receivers on the field Monday. At one point, Tyler Grisham was hyping up Randall, who made an impressive grab over redshirt freshman receiver Zack Jackson during individual drills.

Randall continues to look the part and we’ve been left impressed with him after each practice that’s been made available to the media thus far.

With Will Taylor (ACL) sidelined, it appears that sophomore wideout Beaux Collins has emerged as a candidate to return punts for the Tigers going forward.

Even though it may just be for insurance this spring, Collins looked awfully impressive fielding punts Monday. He was joined by redshirt junior WR Hamp Greene and redshirt running back Kevin McNeal, who were both fielding punts as well.

We noticed that offensive line coach Thomas Austin spent a lot of individual time working with true freshman offensive lineman Collin Sadler on his footwork.

