Former Tiger reportedly agrees to huge contract extension

Former Tiger reportedly agrees to huge contract extension

Football

Former Tiger reportedly agrees to huge contract extension

By March 8, 2022 2:04 pm

By |

A former Clemson star wide receiver has reportedly landed a huge contract extension with his NFL team.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams have agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract extension, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also noted that there is $40 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Williams, who has spent all of his NFL career (2017-21) with the Chargers after being selected by the franchise with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, recorded career highs with 76 receptions and 1,146 receiving yards in 16 games last season, to go with nine touchdowns (one shy of his career high of 10 in 2018).

A native of Vance, S.C., Williams compiled 177 receptions for 2,727 yards and 21 touchdowns over 42 games (30 starts) in his career at Clemson from 2013-16. He bounced back from a season-ending injury in the 2015 opener to lead the Tigers in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,361) and receiving touchdowns (11) in 2016.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Tuesday’s game between East Tennessee State and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is postponed. The game is now scheduled to be played at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home