'Right at the top': Slimmed-down defensive lineman turning heads this spring

Clemson is just four practices into its spring season, but that’s been enough time for one particular defensive lineman to catch the eye of his new position coach.

Rising sophomore Payton Page is going through the spring with a noticeably slimmer frame and better movement as a result. A four-star defensive tackle signee with the Tigers during the 2021 recruiting cycle, Page arrived on Clemson’s campus last year as one of the heaviest players on the roster.

Nick Eason, in his first year coaching the defensive tackles back at his alma mater, said this week that Page has been one of the best performers at the position so far with his new look.

“I would say Payton Page is right at the top right now,” said Eason, who was hired in January as Todd Bates’ replacement. “He’s having a really good spring. I think when he first got here, they told me he was about 390 pounds. I think he’s cut his weight down to about 325, 330 now, so he’s moving really well.

“He’s one of the guys that’s really caught my eye being a young guy. I’m expecting a lot of great things from him. Just got to continue to be consistent. But he’s done a really good this spring on the field, and it started with his offseason conditioning and his diet plan. He’s worked really hard, so I’m really proud of him.”

Eason isn’t the only one that’s noticed a difference in Page. Starting tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro were part of the rotation on the interior of the defensive line last season with Page, who played 76 in 12 games as a true freshman primarily out of need with injuries taking a toll on the depth at the position.

They hardly recognize this version of their teammate.

“Payton put in so much work that people don’t see from coming in very heavy and not being able to move,” Orhorhoro said. “Now he’s able to move, bend and run. It’s just crazy, and I can’t wait for the world to see it this year.”

Said Davis, “Payton is moving way better than last year. He lost a lot of weight. He’s getting back at it.”