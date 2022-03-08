Tuesday's Baseball Game Postponed

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Tuesday’s game between East Tennessee State and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is postponed. The game is now scheduled to be played at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 20 at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Tickets for the originally scheduled game are valid for the rescheduled game on April 20.

The Tigers’ next game is Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Michigan State at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. For the latest information on Clemson baseball, log on to ClemsonTigers.com and follow us on Twitter (@ClemsonBaseball).

— Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications