Did these two linemen consider following Bates from Clemson to OU?

After getting a promotion to associate head coach accompanied by a raise at Clemson, Todd Bates opted to leave to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma this offseason. He was officially announced as the Sooners’ associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator in early January.

But Bates’ former players, defensive tackle Tyler Davis said recently, knew what his final decision was before it went public.

“He told us,” Davis said. “Just wish him the best on his new journey. God’s got a plan for everything, and we’re with (new defensive tackles) coach (Nick) Eason now.”

Ruke Orhoroho, one of Davis’ running mates on the interior of Clemson’s defensive line, echoed his teammates’ thoughts on Bates’ departure.

“It’s a new journey in his life,” Orhorhoro said. “Just wish him the best and all the success.”

But did either one consider following the only position coach they had known during their college careers at that point to Norman? Not exactly.

“I’m here for life,” Orhorhoro said.

Said Davis, “We love Clemson.”

Davis and Orhorhoro said they’ve enjoyed getting a fresh perspective from Eason, who was hired away from Auburn shortly after Bates’ departure. Davis, who’s going on his fourth year as a starter, has 95 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss during his career.

Meanwhile, Orhorhoro took on his most significant role on Clemson’s defense last season when he started the final nine games in place of the injured Bryan Bresee, who’s expected to be back to full speed this summer following reconstructive knee surgery.

