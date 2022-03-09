Elite Florida WR on Grisham’s radar feels Clemson could be ‘a great fit’

Clemson is showing substantial interest in an elite wide receiver from the Sunshine State who has seen his recruitment continue to take off this year.

Since the calendar turned to 2022, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star Bredell Richardson – the No. 6 receiver and No. 32 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per Rivals – has added schools such as Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas and Cincinnati to his offer list that already included Penn State, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Pittsburgh, NC State and many others.

“It’s been good and interesting,” Richardson said of the recruiting process in a recent interview with The Clemson Insider. “Lots of schools have offered and like me a lot, which is a blessing, but it’s been good. Still taking it slow, though, not in any rush.”

Clemson, of course, takes the recruiting process slowly as well and has yet to offer any 2024 prospects, much less any receivers – a position the Tigers are always selective in recruiting and offering.

But there’s no doubt that Richardson is firmly on the radar of Clemson and receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who has been staying in touch with the 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore.

“He really likes me,” Richardson said. “He wants me to come up there so we can work out and so he can coach me. He loves the person I am and how I’m myself and how I would easily fit in the program and all the benefits of Clemson!”

Grisham invited Richardson to visit Clemson this Saturday, March 12. While Richardson didn’t rule out the possibility of traveling to Tiger Town, he didn’t expect to be able to make the trip due to a 7-on-7 competition.

Richardson said he has “built a good connection” with Grisham, and the interest from Grisham on behalf of the Tigers means a lot to Richardson.

“It’s big and it’s a blessing to get a lot of love from such a prestigious program (with) the winning culture and history,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Richardson named Alabama and schools like Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame as some of the ones he is feeling the most love from at this point in his recruitment.

“It’s really a lot of schools from all over,” he said. “I’m building a lot of relationships and talking to a lot of coaches!”

Richardson is really hoping to receive an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program moving forward and feels if he had the chance to play at Clemson, he would fit right in with the Tigers.

“It would mean a lot to get an offer from such a prestigious program like Clemson,” he said. “I like a lot about the school. It’s a school of champions. I like what Coach G has to offer and what Coach Dabo has to offer. I just would love the offer, and it could overall be a great fit for me.”

