North Carolina recruit commits to Clemson

Recruiting

By March 9, 2022 1:11 pm

By |

A prospect in the class of 2022 from the Tar Heel State gave his verbal commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.

Levi Matthews, a wide receiver/outside linebacker from Sanderson High School (Raleigh, N.C.), announced his commitment to the Tigers on social media.

“Thank you god for this opportunity and thank you to my parents and coaches,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “Beyond blessed to be in this position. 100% Committed.”

Matthews camped at Clemson last summer and worked out with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder was a two-time all-conference performer at Sanderson, according to his Twitter bio. He also had offers from Dartmouth, Butler and Saint Augustine’s.

According to MaxPreps, Matthews posted 31 catches for 345 yards and three touchdowns in nine games as a senior last season.

