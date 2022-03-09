Why Uiagalelei had 'probably as good a practice as he's ever had' on Wednesday

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had high praise for his quarterback following the Tigers’ fifth spring practice Wednesday.

The Tigers worked for roughly two hours at their indoor practice facility during which D.J. Uiagalelei had “probably as good a practice as he’s ever had at Clemson,” Swinney said. Uiagalelei completed 16 of 18 passes, which Swinney credited to a combination of improved accuracy and timing from his quarterback and more consistent help from his offensive line and receivers.

With Uiagalelei entering his third season in an offense that isn’t being overhauled after Swinney promoted quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator following Tony Elliott’s departure, Swinney said he’s seen a different comfort level from his rising junior signal caller this spring.

“Made great decisions,” Swinney said of Uiagalelei’s performance Wednesday. “Took care of the ball. No turnovers. Created a couple of big plays and just has a great command of what he’s doing.”

Swinney also said “there’s no question” Uiagalelei is showing more mobility after dropping roughly 20 pounds since the end of last season. The 6-foot-4 Uiagalalei is going through the spring at 240 pounds, the lightest Uiagalalei said he’s been since before his prime playing days in high school at St. John Boscon (California).

“He’s never going to be a 4.5 guy (in the 40-yard dash), but we don’t need him to be,” Swinney said. “Just need him to be the best version of himself, and that’s just part of the maturation process as these kids come to college learning what their ideal composition needs to be. And then buying into that and staying committed to that.”

Uiagalelei is aiming for a bounceback season after his first fall as Clemson’s full-time starter was marred by inconsistency. He threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9) while completing just 55% of his passes as a sophomore. Uiagalelei also dealt with knee and finger injuries late in the season, though he recently said he’s close to be being back at full strength.

By all accounts, it’s been so far, so good for Uiagalelei this spring.

“He definitely looks great,” Swinney said. “The biggest thing is he’s just confident. I think his experience last year shows.”

