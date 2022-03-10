Clemson softball announces changes to Tiger Invitational schedule

By March 10, 2022 4:41 pm

In anticipation of cold weather on Saturday, March 10, Clemson softball head coach John Rittman has announced schedule changes for the Tiger Invitational.

Updated Clemson Schedule | Updated Tiger Invitational Schedule

Date

Time

Away

Home

Saturday, March 12

 9:30 a.m.

Illinois

Liberty

Saturday, March 12

12 p.m.

Liberty

Clemson

Saturday, March 12

2:30 p.m.

Illinois

Clemson

Sunday, March 13

10 a.m.

Liberty

Illinois

Sunday, March 13

12:30 p.m.

Illinois

Clemson

Sunday, March 13

3 p.m.

Liberty

Clemson

All Clemson contests are still available to watch on ACCNX.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

