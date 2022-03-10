Clemson softball announces changes to Tiger Invitational schedule

In anticipation of cold weather on Saturday, March 10, Clemson softball head coach John Rittman has announced schedule changes for the Tiger Invitational.
Updated Clemson Schedule | Updated Tiger Invitational Schedule
|
Date
|
Time
|
Away
|
Home
|
Saturday, March 12
|9:30 a.m.
|
Illinois
|
Liberty
|
Saturday, March 12
|
12 p.m.
|
Liberty
|
Clemson
|
Saturday, March 12
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Illinois
|
Clemson
|
Sunday, March 13
|
10 a.m.
|
Liberty
|
Illinois
|
Sunday, March 13
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Illinois
|
Clemson
|
Sunday, March 13
|
3 p.m.
|
Liberty
|
Clemson
All Clemson contests are still available to watch on ACCNX.
–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications
