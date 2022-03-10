Clemson softball announces changes to Tiger Invitational schedule

In anticipation of cold weather on Saturday, March 10, Clemson softball head coach John Rittman has announced schedule changes for the Tiger Invitational.

Updated Clemson Schedule | Updated Tiger Invitational Schedule

Date Time Away Home Saturday, March 12 9:30 a.m. Illinois Liberty Saturday, March 12 12 p.m. Liberty Clemson Saturday, March 12 2:30 p.m. Illinois Clemson Sunday, March 13 10 a.m. Liberty Illinois Sunday, March 13 12:30 p.m. Illinois Clemson Sunday, March 13 3 p.m. Liberty Clemson

All Clemson contests are still available to watch on ACCNX.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks