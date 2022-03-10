With Renfrow back in Clemson, ‘it’s like the Olympics at the Swinney house’

Former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is back in Tiger Town, and he’s been hanging out at Dabo Swinney’s house this week.

The Tigers’ head coach said after Wednesday’s practice that Renfrow, his wife and their baby daughter have been staying at Swinney’s house since Sunday and joked that with Renfrow around, it’s like the Olympics are going on at his home.

“He’s staying in my basement,” Swinney said. “He and (his wife, Camilla) and baby Collins have been in my basement since Sunday. So, they’re hanging out with us. We played basketball till 11 o’clock the other night. For the record, me and Dillon, one of the guys, took he and Will (Swinney) down — just for the record, two-on-two, that is an absolute fact. He wasn’t real happy about that.

“So, it’s like the Olympics at the Swinney house every day right now. When Renfrow’s in town, it’s always some type of competition — cards, whatever it is, egg toss, there’s something going on.”

Swinney said Renfrow, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, spoke to the Clemson football team on Wednesday and that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be coming to visit Clemson with Renfrow in a few days.

“It’s been great to see him and spend some time with him,” Swinney said of Renfrow. “He spoke to the team, actually, (Wednesday). Came to practice Monday, came to practice Wednesday, said a few words to the guys (Wednesday). I think he’s going to down to Disney tomorrow for a couple days. He’s going to come back here Sunday, Monday. I think his quarterback, Carr, is coming in maybe Sunday to spend the day in Clemson. So, always good to see those guys.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

