5-star linebacker 'genuinely shocked' to earn Clemson's first 2024 offer

The nation’s top-ranked linebacker, and one of the top prospects in the 2024 class regardless of position — Jefferson (Ga.) High School’s Sammy Brown — earned an offer from Clemson Saturday.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Brown told The Clemson Insider Saturday. “Clemson is an elite program and don’t five out a whole lot of offers. They are genuinely interested in me and have always given me great hospitality.

Brown went into Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s office, where he received the good news.

“I was genuinely shocked because I was not expecting that offer that early,” he said. They had already told me that I had an offer waiting after this semester ended. It was very shocking and exciting. I couldn’t stop from smiling.”

He became the first player in the class of 2024 to earn an offer from the Tigers. Brown, who has been camping at Clemson since he was 10-years-old is honored to earn that distinction. Usually, Clemson waits until June 1 of a prospect’s junior year to hand out an offer.

“It’s definitely a blessing, but motivation at the same time,” Brown said, “to keep working and keep getting better so that blessings like this continue to come in.”

Brown made multiple gameday visits to Clemson this past season and participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, but this visit was different for obvious reasons.

He and his family got the orange carpet treatment, got to see the behind-the-scenes of Clemson and also got to meet with the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach — Wesley Goodwin — for the first time.

It was a great experience and it was super fun,” Brown said. “They have great hospitality and great coaching staff. We were able to go over the basics of Clemson’s defense and kind of go over some of the schemes. We were also able to watch one of their spring practices.”

“It was great to be able to talk to Coach Wesley in person and talk some linebacker stuff with him,” Brown continued. “He is crazy smart when it comes to football and really knows what he’s talking about. He’s a really cool guy and a great hire for Clemson.”

With all that being said, where does Clemson currently stand in his recruitment?

They have a great program and a great culture,” he said. “My recruitment is still 100% open to everyone and I’m really just trying to see everything before I narrow down my choices. I definitely want to get back up to Clemson again though.”

In addition to Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan State have offered Brown this year, joining schools such as Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia Tech, NC State and Virginia Tech on his offer list.

While things can always change, right now, Brown doesn’t expect to make his commitment decision until during his senior season or possibly after it. He is scheduled to visit Ohio State and Oklahoma in April and intends to check out other schools this spring as well.

