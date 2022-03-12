Austin goes in-depth on the offensive line

Football

By March 12, 2022 9:14 am

Clemson’s new offensive line coach Thomas Austin met with the media for the first time after practice on Friday.

Watch Austin go in-depth on his new role, Putnam’s transition to center, the freshmen and much more.

