Clemson offers son of former NFL player, 4-star linebacker

Clemson extended an offer to the son of a former NFL player, who was on campus Saturday.

Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Saturday night.

Anderson (6-4-200) currently ranks as the nation’s No. 30 linebacker and No.341 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings

“I just talk to them,” Anderson told The Clemson Insider last month. “We have a good relationship. Just see what they’re doing, what I’m doing. I’m hoping to get an offer in nearby times.”

Which he did on Saturday.

“They view me as an Isaiah Simmons-type of player,” he added. “They want to be very versatile and be able to cover man-defense, play on the line, basically do it all on defense.”

Anderson, of course, is the son of former University of Utah and Atlanta Falcons All-Pro running back, Jamal Anderson, Sr.

