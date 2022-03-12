Hoffman, Ingle lead Clemson to historic win over Northeastern

Clemson, S.C. — Cooper Ingle had three hits and Rick Hoffman went seven leading the Tigers to a 10-4 win over Northeastern Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The 14-0 record is the best start since 1992 and the third best start ever.

“Well another great game for our guys. They had to battle the elements. It was super cold and windy today. It was a tough day to play baseball. I really appreciate our fans coming out and being part of it today. I know it is tough to come out in weather like this but we had a great crowd today,” Lee said following the win.

Clemson starter Nick Hoffman continues to improve each week. Hoffman pitched seven innings and gave up seven hits, four runs and four earned runs.

“I didn’t think he had his best stuff and he got hit some but he just kept competing. He kept throwing strikes, only one walk,” said Lee.

Northeaster took the lead in the second as they plated a single run.

As has been the case many times this season, the Tigers responded quickly. With one out Bryar Hawkins singled. Max Wagner walked moving Hawkins to second. Chad Fairey singled to the right side scoring Hawkins. Jonathan French put down a great bunt scoring Wagner and the Tigers led 2-1 after the second.

In the bottom of the third Dylan Brewer reached on a fielding error. Tyler Corbitt was hit by a pitch moving Brewer to second. With one out Cooper Ingles singled to score Brewer and the lead was stretched to 3-1.

Northeastern bounced back with one run in the fop of the fourth.

Fairey doubled to leadoff the bottom of the fourth. French reached on a fielder’s choice and Fairey was out at third. Benjamin Blackwell singled before Brewer went down on strikes. Corbitt singled to score French and the Tigers led 4-2 after four.

Ingle got a wind aided leadoff home run in the fifth. A routine fly ball to left carried out with the wind gusts. It was Ingles second home run of the season. With one out Wagner doubled to left. French singled to score Wagner with two away. Blackwell walked before Brewer doubled on a ball that should have been caught to score French and the Tigers led 7-2 after five.

The Huskies hit a two run home run in the top of the sixth.

Once again the Tigers responded. With one out Ingle doubled down the left field line. Hawkins reached on a fielding error advancing Ingle to third. Wagner walked to load the bases. French singled with two away to score Ingle and Hawkins.

Grice hit a solo home run to left in the seventh. His fourth home run on the season got up in the air and was just over the left fielder’s glove.

With the win Clemson moved to 14-0 on the season. The Tigers and Huskies finish the series Sunday at noon.