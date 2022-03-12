'Those guys are phenomenal': Austin, Putnam rave about Clemson's freshmen OL

According to Thomas Austin, Collin Sadler and Blake Miller came in this January and they immediately earned the respect of their teammates. As Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney alluded to Wednesday, the two true freshman offensive linemen are physically ready to play.

“Man, those guys are phenomenal,” Clemson’s offensive line coach said Friday night. “I told Coach (Robbie) Caldwell that he saved the best for last. Those two guys are great. Not just great players, but they check every box; phenomenal people, great students, great families. That’s the prototype. If you’re looking for what you want to recruit moving forward, you want more Collin Sadlers and Blake Millers.

“They’ve done a great job. Blake’s been playing with the second-team right tackle, really since camp started, almost. Collin’s done a great job playing tackle and played some guard (Friday) and feels natural in a three-point stance. Those guys they’re big, they’re physical, they’re athletic and they’re smart.”

Both Sadler and Miller have come from programs — Greenville (S.C.) and Strongsville (Oh.) — that made sure they were well developed for the next level. They’ve both come in and picked up Clemson’s offense quite well.

Austin believes that Clemson’s install plan has been manageable for each of them, who’ve only really made one mental mistake in the team’s first scrimmage. Sadler’s came while playing guard, a position he really hasn’t played yet, while Miller’s wasn’t really a mental mistake. He made a call, but it was too late.

In addition to Austin, Will Putnam was also made available to reporters Friday.

Putnam, who is one of Clemson’s senior-most offensive linemen, was asked about what he’s seen from Sadler and Miller so far. It’s fair to say that he’s been impressed.

“I think they’re going to be great players,” Putnam said when asked about Sadler and Miller. “They have a great work ethic. They’re about it and they’re just football guys. We can be outside of the facility just hanging out, but I love it when I see a young guy, who just got here, who should be in high school, they’re always just thinking about how they can get better. In the weight room, they’re about it. They’re dogs. They always say yes. They never say no.”

Putnam has invited Miller to come work out with him in his garage at his house and he’s always there.

“I really love that and just to see that in both of them, who are still young, I think the sky’s the limit for them and I can’t wait to see it,” he added.

