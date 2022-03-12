Wagner’s big response to Northeastern

Wagner’s big response to Northeastern

Baseball

Wagner’s big response to Northeastern

By March 12, 2022 1:33 pm

By |

Max Wagner’s third home run of the season was the icing on the cake to Clemson’s big fifth-inning response to Northeastern on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The infielder out of Green Bay (Wisconsin) launched a two-run home run to the Chapman Grandstands to help give Clemson a 7-2 lead.

The Tigers would hang on to win 9-6 with Wagner’s homer being the difference after a late-inning rally from Northeastern.

During the fifth inning, the Tigers came back from a tied 2-2 game and scored three runs before Wagner came to the plate. Wagner “wanted to see it up” and stuck with his usual approach and swing, then delivered a home run to left field allowing for both him and Cooper Ingle to score the last two runs of the inning putting the Tigers up at a satisfying 7-2. 

Responding to the opponent has been an emphasis this year for the Tigers.

Wagner reiterated what his head coach, Monte Lee says, which is to “win the inning” and respond immediately. Wagner describes this year’s team as “foot on the gas all the time.”

They are not waiting for anybody or anything. And even with that said, Wagner and the rest of the team are not thinking about the triumph of their 13-0 record.

“We trust ourselves, we trust our teammates, we know we are going to get the job done,” he said. “We just stick to what we practice and trust what we are going to do on the field.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

After the news broke Tuesday that Mike Williams had agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers – including $40 million guaranteed and a $21 million (…)

19hr

Deshaun Watson took to Twitter Friday afternoon to comment on the news that he will not face criminal charges. Earlier Friday eight of the women that had filed complaints against Watson met with the grand (…)

20hr

Huge, good news for Deshaun Watson: The former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback will not face criminal charges. On Friday, women who filed criminal complaints against Watson appeared before a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home