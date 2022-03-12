Wagner’s big response to Northeastern

Max Wagner’s third home run of the season was the icing on the cake to Clemson’s big fifth-inning response to Northeastern on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The infielder out of Green Bay (Wisconsin) launched a two-run home run to the Chapman Grandstands to help give Clemson a 7-2 lead.

The Tigers would hang on to win 9-6 with Wagner’s homer being the difference after a late-inning rally from Northeastern.

During the fifth inning, the Tigers came back from a tied 2-2 game and scored three runs before Wagner came to the plate. Wagner “wanted to see it up” and stuck with his usual approach and swing, then delivered a home run to left field allowing for both him and Cooper Ingle to score the last two runs of the inning putting the Tigers up at a satisfying 7-2.

Responding to the opponent has been an emphasis this year for the Tigers.

Wagner reiterated what his head coach, Monte Lee says, which is to “win the inning” and respond immediately. Wagner describes this year’s team as “foot on the gas all the time.”

They are not waiting for anybody or anything. And even with that said, Wagner and the rest of the team are not thinking about the triumph of their 13-0 record.

“We trust ourselves, we trust our teammates, we know we are going to get the job done,” he said. “We just stick to what we practice and trust what we are going to do on the field.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks