Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson downs Illinois

March 13, 2022

Clemson defeated Illinois 3-1 Saturday afternoon on a chilly, windy afternoon.  The Clemson Insider was on hand for all of the action,

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

