Austin weighs in on potential addition of transfer linemen

The primary objective for Clemson’s offensive line next season is to put the “best five” on the field, as position coach Thomas Austin put it.

So it’s no surprise that Austin is on board with turning over every rock in order to ensure that happens.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recently said the Tigers will be active in the transfer portal looking for offensive linemen that can contribute immediately, particularly on the interior. Veteran guard/center Matt Bockhorst is no longer around after five years in the program, but Clemson has experienced more attrition than expected with Hunter Rayburn (medical disqualification) and Mason Trotter (unspecified) also unavailable for next season.

As a result, right guard Will Putnam has moved to center for the time being while Mitchell Mayes, who played tackle last season, has slid inside to help with the numbers at guard. Whether those moves stick may depend on whether or not Clemson can find an immediate contributor in the portal between now and the start of fall camp.

“We’re exhausting all options,” Austin said. “I love the guys we have. I feel loyal to those guys, but if there’s a guy out there that fits what we’re looking for, not just as a player but from a culture (perspective), then we’re certainly going to exhaust those options.”

Clemson has only signed one player from the transfer portal so far during Swinney’s tenure, and it was a familiar one. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, who began his career at Clemson before transferring to Northwestern in 2019, is returning for his final season of eligibility.

