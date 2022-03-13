Clemson visit 'definitely up there' for big-time Alabama prospect

Win Miller was among the three prospects from the state of Alabama that was in attendance for Clemson’s final regular-season game at the Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday, March 5.

The 2023 guard out of Vestavia Hills (Ala.) caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his recent visit to Clemson’s campus.

“It was fun,” he said. “I really liked it. The game was fun because it was a big game for them and it was a cool atmosphere and close game. That was cool to be there for that. The campus was really cool. I like Coach (Brad) Brownell a lot, so it was a good experience overall.”

Miller prefers a small-town type of feel, so Clemson is right up his alley. The Tigers have only just begun to start recruiting him, so he really enjoyed being able to see the basketball facilities and what Clemson had to offer on his visit.

He was also a fan of Clemson’s guard play during the team’s 63-59 win over Virginia Tech last Saturday.

“They played really fast, which is my game,” Miller said. “I would fit well in their system for sure.”

He sees himself as a big-time scorer, who plays really fast and can get his teammates involved in transition. Miller helped lead his team to a 25-5 record, but they weren’t able to reach that end goal of obviously winning a state championship.

Miller was coming off knee surgery this past summer, so he struggled to get back into the flow of things towards the beginning of the season. While he was on his butt for four months, he was still able to gain some muscle in his upper body. Miller was also getting adjusted to playing at a different weight.

He found his shooting stroke during a 30-point game over Christmas and then his game just took off after that. In his mind, Miller was able to play the best he’s ever had.

Miller has a connection to the Tigers in the form of one of his high school basketball teammates — Cole Turner — who signed with the Clemson football during the February signing period.

While hasn’t heard much from Turner about Clemson, his teammate has “pressured” him a given him a little bit of a nudge to make the same move from Vestavia Hills to Tiger Town.

Miller has only been on five or six unofficial visits, so it’s hard for him to compare his Clemson experience to other schools. However, he indicated that his latest unofficial was “definitely up there” and he’s looking forward to hopefully getting back on campus sometime soon.

