Offensive lineman getting significant reps, 'holding his own' in return from injury

Clemson lost a couple of offensive linemen to injuries before last season ever started. But one of them is back this spring and getting some significant reps up front.

Third-year sophomore John Williams is working his way back to full strength after missing all of last season. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder has been rotating with Mitchell Mayes at right guard now that Will Putnam has moved over to center, but offensive line coach Thomas Austin said Friday that Mayes, who made the move from tackle, has been dealing with an elbow injury recently.

That’s resulted in Williams getting some first-team reps at the position.

“John’s doing well,” Austin said. “He’s still improving physically and getting stronger every day. He took all those reps at right guard on Wednesday, and he’s holding his own. I’ve been really happy with him.”

Williams sustained a season-ending knee injury during fall camp last year, dealing another blow to Clemson’s depth up front with fellow lineman Tayquon Johnson out, too. Johnson has graduated and moved on from the program, but Williams could be in line for his most significant role yet with the Tigers.

A native of Canton, Georgia, Williams played just seven snaps over two games as a true freshman in 2020. Clemson is actively seeking more help on the interior of the line to bring in through the transfer portal, head coach Dabo Swinney has said. At the least, though, Williams, who has also changed positions, is on track to provide depth Clemson lacked up front last season provided he stays healthy.

“He was playing tackle last fall and then kind of bumped into guard right before he got hurt, so he’s really kind of settling in there,” Austin said. “John’s doing a good job.”