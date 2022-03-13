Top Alabama recruit impressed by visit: 'Clemson is the standard'

The Clemson Insider caught up with a class of 2024 edge rusher, who was among the slew of prospects on campus this Saturday.

Mobile (Ala.) Christian three-star Sterling Dixon made his first visit to Clemson on Saturday and had nothing but good things to say as he provided rave reviews from his experience this weekend.

“It was crazy,” Dixon said. “It was a crazy experience. I loved it there. Clemson was definitely the standard for every other college. The facilities were nice. The coaches treated me nice. Everything was good.”

Dixon’s first trip to Tiger Town exceeded his expectations and then some.

“It was way better than I thought,” he said.

What did Dixon hear from Clemson’s staff while he was on campus?

“I got to talk to (defensive ends coach) Lemanski Hall and he kind of just showed me around and was like, ‘If Clemson is the place you want to be, just keep coming and you’re gonna get the offer,'” Dixon said. “He was like, ‘We usually don’t offer sophomores, so just wait until your junior year and you’re gonna have that offer.'”

Dixon was just talking to Hall about how they were going to use him and what defense the Tigers run. He also got to talk with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who talked with Dixon and his family and showed them a lot of love.

According to Dixon, Swinney was telling him that he wants to get to know the players that he recruits and that he doesn’t just offer anyone.

“He was just telling me that I’m a great player and he’s gonna come down and see me very soon,” Dixon said.

What does that all mean to him?

“It’s a blessing,” Dixon added. “I just appreciate Clemson for doing that. They’re definitely gonna be one of my top schools. Clemson is the standard. It was just a blessing to be there and I appreciate them for considering me. They showed a lot of love. There wasn’t nothing else that they could’ve did.”

While the Tigers can’t actively reach out to Dixon yet because of NCAA rules and the fact he is a sophomore, his head coach has put him in contact with Hall.

They’ve been on the phone with each other just about every other week.

“He shows me a lot of love,” Dixon said of his relationship with Hall. “He’s just like, ‘I’m gonna get to know you as a person instead of just recruiting you.’ He said, ‘I want to know who you are before we jump into the recruiting process.'”

While carved out a relationship with Hall over the phone, he was finally given the opportunity to watch how Clemson’s defensive ends coach runs his practices and coaches up his position group.

“What stood out with me is that he kind of let his guys play free,” Dixon said. “If they’re athletic enough to make the play, he’ll let them make the play. He was a coach that just didn’t yell out at you every time that you messed up. He gave the time, he talked them through it and they learned.”

Dixon also got a chance to see players like Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry up close and personal.

“It was beautiful,” Dixon said of getting to see those guys play. “I learned a lot from them. I was just watching how they played the game, how they played the defensive end position and it was just beautiful. They played fast and furious.

“They’re great at developing players. It showed me a lot and I loved it.”

Talking about Dixon and his game, he played just two games across his sophomore campaign, but he believes that he was able to show what he needed to in those two games.

“I’m just explosive,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. I’m a team player. I’m fast off the ball. I use my hands well. I’m quick. It’s a lot of different things.”

According to Dixon, Hall is a huge fan of his speed and that he loves that he’s tremendously explosive. Hall also likes Dixon’s motor.

