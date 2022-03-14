Elite in-state standout raves about latest Clemson visit

This past weekend, Clemson played host to a slew of big-time prospects, including an elite in-state offensive lineman, who has become a priority target for the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider caught up with four-star Kam Pringle, who made his return visit to campus this weekend. The rising junior out of Woodland (Dorchester, S.C.) was back in Clemson for the first time since November of 2021.

“It was fun,” Pringle said. “I had a good time just talking with the coaches and really going into depth about the nuts and bolts of the program. It was a great experience, just going deeper and deeper every time I step on campus.”

This was Pringle’s first time back on campus since Thomas Austin has taken over as Clemson’s offensive line coach. What did he hear from Austin this past weekend?

“Coach Austin, he was just letting me know that he’s still interested and that I’m a big priority for them,” he said. “Just talking about my future at Clemson, what they have to offer and what I could become under the development of him.”

Pringle did hear about a potential offer. That subject was broached with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

According to Pringle, Swinney told him that in June — after he’s completed four semesters of high school — Clemson is going to check out his transcripts and likely pull the trigger on an offer from there.

“Like I said before, they’d definitely be a top priority school, maybe a top three school,” Pringle said when asked what a potential Clemson offer would mean for him and his recruitment. “It’s definitely something I would consider.”

“Every time I talk to Coach Swinney and Coach Austin, the reality of them in my recruitment, it just grows bigger and bigger,” he added.

While Austin had previously coached up Pringle at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, Saturday was an opportunity to see Clemson’s newly-minted offensive line coach in his element.

“It was great seeing how everything works,” he said. “Seeing Coach Austin live in action, after having him coach me at camp, but seeing the way he coaches his players, the way he handles his players, the way teaches them is definitely a positive coaching vibe.”

What made this visit different from the other Clemson visits he’s been on?

“Going to the games, you get to see Clemson beat up on people,” Pringle said. “You get to see the fun fan experience and stuff, but with the practice and being in the facilities, you really see what it takes to build such a strong successful program.”

Pringle indicated that he should be able to come up for Clemson’s Spring Game on Saturday, April 9. In the meantime, he’s planning on visiting Georgia and Ohio State.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!