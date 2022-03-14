Mike Reed Monday Practice Report

Clemson’s special teams coordinator and cornerback coach Mike Reed met with the media after Monday’s spring practice.
Reed went in-depth on changes to special teams and replacing two All-ACC corners.
Watch on TCITV:
Clemson’s special teams coordinator and cornerback coach Mike Reed met with the media after Monday’s spring practice.
Reed went in-depth on changes to special teams and replacing two All-ACC corners.
Watch on TCITV:
It looks like the Deshaun Watson saga will soon come to a conclusion, and it appears the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback may be down to two teams as he weighs his trade options. (…)
Mike Reed would still like to be a head football coach one day. It’s one of the few things Clemson’s assistant has yet to achieve in more than three decades involved in the sport. A former college and NFL (…)
Alia Logoleo made connection with the ball with two outs in the eighth inning, and Liberty’s first baseman made a crucial error that allowed a run to score to give No. 17/15 Clemson its 11th shutout of (…)
Clemson has dished out a new offer to a standout offensive line prospect in the class of 2023. Orange Park (Fla.) four-star Roderick Kearney announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Monday (…)
An NFL legacy recruit and a talented defensive back from the Peach State made his way to Clemson’s campus this past weekend and left with an offer in hand. Colton Hood, — a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior (…)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly acquiring a new weapon for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Christian Kirk is expected to sign with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent, according to (…)
It’s no secret what this NFL team is attempting hard to do — acquire Deshaun Watson — and the team looks like it’s doing everything it can roster and salary wise to make that possible. According to Ari Meirov, (…)
Clemson, S.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather on Wednesday, March 16, Clemson softball head coach John Rittman has announced changes to the team’s midweek schedule. Clemson will now play a (…)
Mock drafts continue to circulate online ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30. Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network recently released a 2022 Seven-Round NFL Mock (…)
An elite edge rusher from the state of Alabama included Clemson in his top schools list on Monday. Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.) four-star defensive end Hunter Osborne announced a top 10 that (…)