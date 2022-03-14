Mike Reed Monday Practice Report

Football

By March 14, 2022 8:13 pm

Clemson’s special teams coordinator and cornerback coach Mike Reed met with the media after Monday’s spring practice.

Reed went in-depth on changes to special teams and replacing two All-ACC corners.

Watch on TCITV:

