This NFL team is clearing a lot of cap space for Watson

It’s no secret what this NFL team is attempting hard to do — acquire Deshaun Watson — and the team looks like it’s doing everything it can roster and salary wise to make that possible.

According to Ari Meirov, who covers the NFL for Pro Football Focus, the Carolina Panthers have cleared more than $24 million in cap space through cuts and contract restructuring over the past couple of weeks.

Per OverTheCap, the Panthers now have a little more than $35 million in cap space — and it doesn’t seem to be coincidental that $35 million is the base salary guaranteed to Watson for the 2022 season.

The Panthers, along with the New Orleans Saints, are reportedly set to meet with the Watson over the next 48 hours.

The former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback would have to sign off on any deal due to his no-trade clause.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards when he last played in 2020. For his NFL career from 2017-20, he has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdown passes with 36 interceptions.

