'Sleeper' team reportedly emerges in Watson sweepstakes

By March 15, 2022 2:18 pm

A “sleeper” team is reportedly in the mix for Deshaun Watson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Atlanta Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to acquire the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback.

The Falcons being in the Watson sweepstakes makes some sense, as the team is close to his hometown of Gainesville, Ga., and as Schefter noted, Watson has a good relationship with Falcons owner Arthur Blank and the Blank family dating back to Watson’s days as a ball boy for the organization.

The Falcons join the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns as teams in pursuit of Watson, who met with the Panthers and Saints on Monday and is expected to meet with the Browns on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Watson is slated to meet with the Falcons on Wednesday, and his decision could potentially come Wednesday.

Watson has a no-trade clause, meaning a trade to any team will only happen with his written approval.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

