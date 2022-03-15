'Sleeper' team reportedly emerges in Watson sweepstakes

A “sleeper” team is reportedly in the mix for Deshaun Watson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Atlanta Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to acquire the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback.

The Falcons being in the Watson sweepstakes makes some sense, as the team is close to his hometown of Gainesville, Ga., and as Schefter noted, Watson has a good relationship with Falcons owner Arthur Blank and the Blank family dating back to Watson’s days as a ball boy for the organization.

The Falcons join the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns as teams in pursuit of Watson, who met with the Panthers and Saints on Monday and is expected to meet with the Browns on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Watson is slated to meet with the Falcons on Wednesday, and his decision could potentially come Wednesday.

Watson has a no-trade clause, meaning a trade to any team will only happen with his written approval.

The Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, league sources tell @mortreport and me. The Falcons join the Panthers, Saints and Browns as teams that have met with, or are interested in, trading for Watson. More to come on ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is fond of Deshaun Watson from the days when the former Gainesville (Ga) High quarterback worked multiple years as a Falcons’ ball boy and developed a relationship with Blank's family. https://t.co/EypxrnF9ma — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

From Free Agency Frenzy: #Texans QB Deshaun Watson meets with the #Browns today, the #Falcons are slated for tomorrow, and he met with the #Saints and #Panthers yesterday. Potentially a decision coming Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/0bqTphy1S5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks