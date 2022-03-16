Clemson 'at the top' for fast-rising Georgia LB after weekend visit

The Clemson Insider caught up with a talented Peach State linebacker who made his first trip to Tiger Town this past weekend.

Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.) three-star Jalen Smith – a 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior in the class of 2023 – was on campus at Clemson for an unofficial visit Saturday, March 12.

“It was a great experience,” Smith said. “I really had a great time. Me and my dad went. We really enjoyed it. We really enjoyed what Coach Swinney had to say about how he keeps the program in check and really how he continues to maintain success over all these years he’s been there. We really like him as a coach and what he brings to Clemson.”

Prior to this past weekend’s visit, Smith had been recruited by Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wesley Goodwin.

“I was talking to Coach Goodwin and he just said that I’m a great player,” Smith said. “He loves what I do on film and what I bring to the table. He says I’m a long guy with speed, as well as Coach (Mickey) Conn. I’ve talked with him before. They really like me down there, so we’ll just have to see where it goes.”

While he was on campus, Smith pretty much heard similar things, that the Tigers just like everything he does on film. Clemson is currently evaluating him right now, getting to know him more and continuing to build that relationship before they potentially pull the trigger on an offer.

“They just said that they like to get the right guys, so the process takes a while,” he said of a potential offer. “They just make sure that you’re doing everything the right way.

“It means a lot to me, seeing that they want to get to know me as a person. I feel like that’s the right way to do it, instead of just throwing an offer at someone, not knowing their background and who they are as a person.”

Even without an offer, where would Smith estimate that Clemson stands in his recruitment, especially after this past weekend’s visit?

“Clemson’s at the top after this weekend,” Smith said. “I really enjoyed visiting and seeing what they had to offer. I feel like Clemson, everybody is just very genuine. They always have your back and hold you accountable. It’s just a place that can really make you a man and instill good habits into you.”

Smith’s recruitment has recently started to take off, which he feels is a byproduct of college teams finally getting a hold of his film. Since mid-January, he’s picked up Power Five offers from Mississippi State, Colorado, Tennessee, Duke, Texas, Kansas, Kansas State, Wake Forest, Miami and Southern Cal.

This past season, Smith really exceeded his own expectations. The junior linebacker received the recognition that he had hoped for. He broke school records and earned All-State honors.

He recorded 173 tackles (14.5 for loss) and 10 sacks.

Smith sees himself as a sideline-to-sideline backer, who can make plays in open space. He’s a sure tackler, who is sound in coverage. He’s always looking at the right key to make sure he can key and diagnose every play before it happens.

