Clemson player to undergo surgery Thursday

Following Clemson’s scrimmage on Wednesday, head coach Dabo Swinney provided an injury update on freshman cornerback Jeadyn Lukus.

Swinney said Lukus will have shoulder surgery on Thursday morning.

According to Swinney, it is a clean-up surgery on his shoulder, and the plan is for him to be back full speed this summer.

Lukus is a former five-star prospect and unanimous national top-60 player from nearby Mauldin High School.

A Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina who was also selected to the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Lukus had 97 tackles in his last three years at Mauldin, playing just 23 games due to the pandemic, while he had eight tackles for loss and four interceptions to go with 17 passes deflected.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks