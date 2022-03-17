40-yard dash times from Clemson's Pro Day

Football

March 17, 2022

Clemson Football held its annual Pro Day on Thursday in the Poe Indoor Facility.

Here are the (unofficial) results from Tigers that participated in the 40-yard dash (times per the ACC Network’s coverage of Clemson’s Pro Day):

TE Braden Galloway: 4.60 (first attempt); 4.65 (second attempt)

RB Darien Rencher: 4.59 (first attempt); 4.65 (second attempt)

WR Justyn Ross: 4.56 (first attempt); 4.65 (second attempt)

LB James Skalski: 4.69 (first attempt); 4.77 (second attempt)

S Nolan Turner: 4.44 (first attempt); 4.44 (second attempt)

CB Mario Goodrich: 4.64 (first attempt); 4.57 (second attempt)

LS Jack Maddox: 5.14 (first attempt); 5.16 (second attempt)

