NFL teams want to know about Ross' health, but Clemson's former WR wants them to know a few things, too

Justyn Ross did a little bit of everything in one of his final auditions for the next level.

With personnel for all 32 NFL teams looking on at Clemson’s indoor practice facility Thursday during the program’s pro day, the Tigers’ former star receiver took part in the vertical jump, leaping 31 ½ inches. He participated in the broad jump, which covered 9 feet, 8 inches, and also ran the 40-yard dash.

Ross, who measured in just shy of 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, clocked times of 4.68 and 4.64 seconds, slower than the 4.5 range he said he’d been routinely hitting while training the last couple of months in Frisco, Texas. Still, Ross wasn’t disappointed in how he performed overall.

“Feel like I went out and showed all my abilities,” Ross said. “Thought I did real good.”

Ross said one of his primary objectives entering the day was to show teams that he’s healthy, something he further accomplished once all the timed events concluded. That’s when Ross went through individual drills for a prolonged period of time.

Under the direction of Pittsburgh Steelers receivers coach Frisman Jackson, Ross ran through a variety of routes that required planting, cutting and, at times, jumping. The only times Ross slowed down was to catch the occasional pass that was a little low, a touch high or a tad behind him from former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd.

“I ain’t going to beat Tajh up about it, man,” Ross said with a smile. “He ain’t thrown in a minute, so I’m going to let him breathe a little bit about it.”

It was the first time in a while Ross hasn’t held back in a competitive setting, which he admitted is still the biggest question mark NFL teams have about him. A fractured foot forced Ross to miss the last handful of games in his final season at Clemson, which marked Ross’ first time back on the field in more than a year after spinal fusion surgery cost him all of the 2020 season.

“It’s going to be a concern, but I feel like they’ve talked to my doctor and know how healthy I am,” Ross said.

Ross was still Clemson’s go-to receiver a season ago, leading the Tigers in receptions (46) and receiving yards (514) in 10 games. But the numbers weren’t nearly what Ross was accustomed to putting up as Clemson’s offense lost much of the explosion it had gotten used to during its College Football Playoff run in recent seasons.

A freshman All-American in 2018, Ross racked up 112 catches for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdown receptions his first two years with the Tigers and looked like Clemson’s next first-round draft pick at receiver. He still finished his career ranked in the top 10 in program history in receiving yards and touchdown catches, and Ross said there were “some games” where he felt like his old self last season.

But those instances were rare.

“Dealing with the foot thing and coming back off a year not playing, it was a little shaky,” Ross said. “But I feel real good now.”

Ross said that’s been his message to NFL teams, plenty of which he’s talked to during the pre-draft process. Ross said the Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and New York Jets were some of the teams he spoke with at the NFL scouting combine last month. He said he’s also been talking to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Steelers, who had multiple representatives, including general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin, in attendance Thursday.

Ross also has multiple visits set up with teams, though he said he couldn’t remember who all they’re with. As for how those teams see Ross fitting into their respective offenses, he said most of them view him as an outside receiver, where he repped for most of his career at Clemson. But he also lined up in the slot at times last season, adding versatility to the list of things Ross wants NFL teams to know about him.

“I’m a big guy. Winner. Been a winner my whole career at Clemson,” Ross said. “Can move around and play every position on the field, and I have played every position.”

Ross said he’ll spend most of his time in Clemson between now and the NFL Draft, which begins with the first round on April 28. Until then, he will keep training and working to get his message out after a season that Ross didn’t feel was a fair representation of what he’s capable of at the next level.

“It’s a whole lot more that I’ve got,” he said.

