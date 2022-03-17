Watch: Turner's impressive 40-yard dash at Clemson's Pro Day

Clemson Football held its annual Pro Day on Thursday in the Poe Indoor Facility.

Safety Nolan Turner stood out in the 40-yard dash, recording an unofficial time of 4.44 on both of his runs — the fastest times of any Tiger that ran the 40.

Check out Turner’s impressive 40-yard dash below:

First attempt: 4.44

Second attempt: 4.44 Nolan Turner was MOVING 💨@ClemsonFB Pro Day pic.twitter.com/6FRJ0ZnR7y — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 17, 2022

Uh huh yep we love to see it 📈 https://t.co/igfeFQox7D — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 17, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks