Watch: Turner's impressive 40-yard dash at Clemson's Pro Day

By March 17, 2022 11:31 am

Clemson Football held its annual Pro Day on Thursday in the Poe Indoor Facility.

Safety Nolan Turner stood out in the 40-yard dash, recording an unofficial time of 4.44 on both of his runs — the fastest times of any Tiger that ran the 40.

Check out Turner’s impressive 40-yard dash below:

