Former Tiger staying put with his NFL team

A former Clemson defensive lineman is staying put with the NFL team he’s spent the last two seasons playing for.

The Denver Broncos announced Friday they have re-signed DeShawn Williams to a one-year contract.

The former Tiger has played in 29 total games with the Broncos over the last two seasons, starting 19 games. In the last two seasons, he has tallied 76 total tackles, including three sacks and five tackles for loss, to go with 11 quarterback hits, five passes defensed and an interception.

After being cut by four different teams and jumping from practice squad to practice squad around the league, Williams has earned a permanent spot on the Broncos’ active roster since 2020.

During his Clemson career (2011-14), Williams had 161 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 24 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, one recovered fumble and two blocked kicks in 1,235 snaps over 53 games (17 starts).

