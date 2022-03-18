Two former Tigers ranked among best available NFL free agents

NFL free agency is upon us, and on Wednesday, the third day of free agency, Pro Football Focus released its list of the top 100 remaining players available on the open market.

Two former Clemson standouts appeared on the list in safety Jayron Kearse and wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Kearse, who spent the 2021 season with the Dallas Cowboys, is ranked No. 31 on the list.

He had two interceptions, 10 passes defended, a fumble recovery, a sack, nine tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and 101 total tackles this past season.

“Kearse is at his best using his size and length to cover tight ends one on one as the answer to how that position has developed in recent years,” PFF’s article stated. “He has the size to combat those bigger bodies, but real coverage skills man-to-man. Teams that play a lot of man coverage or matchup zone should consider him specifically for that assignment.” Watkins, meanwhile, checks in at No. 61 on PFF’s list of the top remaining available free agents. He recorded 27 receptions for 394 yards and a touchdown with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. “Watkins’ best value in the NFL has been going off when all the focus is on another player,” PFF wrote. “He has enough skills to win, and win big, against No. 2 corners or players that can’t match up with him physically, but struggles against elite cover guys and has been fragile.”

