Another Weapon for Lawrence

After already starting free agency by signing two wide receivers in Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former New York Giants tight end Evan Engram.

A former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, Engram played his first five seasons in the NFL with the Giants. Last season, he recorded 46 catches with 408 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Arguably one of more athletic TEs in the league, Engram struggled with drops across his time in New York. The Jaguars are, obviously, hopeful that a change of scenery can help Engram reach his full potential and revitalize his career in Jacksonville.