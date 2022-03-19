Goodrich focused on health, not predictions, following pro-day workout

He didn’t initially plan to run, but Mario Goodrich had a change of heart.

Clemson’s former cornerback had already put a 40-yard dash time out there for teams at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month. But after watching six of his former teammates compete in the event during the Tigers’ pro day Thursday, Goodrich decided to join in, too.

With personnel for all 32 NFL teams looking on inside Clemson’s indoor practice facility, Goodrich put on his sprinter’s shoes, toed the line and covered those 40 yards in 4.62 seconds. He got a second attempt a few minutes later and improved on his time slightly, clocking a 4.60. But both were slower than the official time of 4.52 he posted at the combine in Indianapolis a couple of weeks earlier.

Goodrich isn’t all that concerned about it.

“I ain’t too worried about the 40,” Goodrich said. “Teams know what’s going on.”

As Clemson’s other cornerback during the pre-draft process, Goodrich has been hampered physically over the last seven weeks. Fellow corner Andrew Booth, who was a spectator at pro day as he deals with an injury of his own, is the headliner among the Tigers’ draft-eligible prospects as a potential first-rounder, but Goodrich elevated his stock with a senior season in which he shared first-team all-ACC honors with his running mate.

Goodrich was arguably the Tigers’ best all-around corner this past season, tying for the team lead with nine pass breakups. He was third among Clemson’s defensive backs with 48 tackles and also had two interceptions, including a pick-six in the Tigers’ Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State.

The breakout season earned Goodrich not only an audition at the scouting combine but also an invite to the Senior Bowl, annually the premier showcase game for draft-eligible prospects played in Mobile, Alabama, during the first week of February. But just two days into his time there, Goodrich cracked some of his ribs during a practice.

“I really don’t know how,” Goodrich recalled. “It was a freak accident on a play. Just trying to jam somebody (at the line of scrimmage).After it, I just felt sharp pains.”

The injury cut Goodrich’s time at the Senior Bowl short. He aggravated it while running the 40 at the combine, which kept him from participating in position drills. He was able to do more during Clemson’s pro day, where he also took part in the vertical jump, broad jump and some shuttle runs, while operating at what Goodrich estimated is about 75% of how he’s normally capable of performing when fully healthy.

“It just depends on the day honestly,” said Goodrich, who added he’s been getting daily treatment to help reduce the inflammation. “One day, I might wake up real stiff. Another day, I might wake up feeling a little better. It just depends.”

Goodrich said he was generally pleased with his showing at pro day considering he hasn’t been able to fully train for weeks because of the injury. He said he will take a couple of days off before picking it back up again, which he said will consist of “doing actual football stuff instead of this drill stuff.”

As for how soon he might hear his name called once the draft starts April 28, mock drafts are all over the board on that. Some, such as Walter Football, have Goodrich going as high as the third round. Others don’t have him being picked until later rounds.

Goodrich said he isn’t paying all the prognostications any attention either.

“I don’t really care what they’ve got to say,” Goodrich said. “Most of them are sitting in their mama’s house somewhere. Whoever they’ve got in front of me in the mock draft, I really don’t care. It’s about getting in (the NFL). And once you get in there, it’s about staying in there.”

Goodrich’s injury hasn’t affected his ability to interview with teams. While he wouldn’t go as far as to say he’s talked to one team more than others, there have been conversations over the phone and through texts. One day before leaving the Senior Bowl, he got a chance to meet with roughly half of the league’s 32 teams in a rapid-fire setting that Goodrich likened to speed dating.

“We were just sitting at a table and talked for like 10 minutes and then we’re on to the next table,” Goodrich said. “It was like three hours for that night.”

Ultimately, Goodrich doesn’t care when he gets taken in the draft or where he goes. He knows what he’s capable of at the next level as long as he has a clean bill of health.

“I just feel like once I get in there, I’ll be able to produce,” he said. “I feel like I’ll have longevity as long as I do the right things and stay healthy.”

