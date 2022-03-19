One of nation’s top OTs feels he could ‘achieve greatness’ at Clemson

One of the country’s top young offensive linemen, who just so happens to hail from the Palmetto State, returned to Clemson last weekend for his first visit to the school since last summer when he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Dillon (S.C.) High School four-star Josiah Thompson – the nation’s No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, according to Rivals – was back on campus last Saturday, March 12 to get a closer look at the Tigers’ football program and take in a spring practice.

“The visit was amazing, I enjoyed it. My family did also,” Thompson told The Clemson Insider. “I really enjoyed seeing the way they practice and the facility tour.”

What about Clemson and the visit stood out most to the 6-foot-7, 297-pound rising junior?

“What I like about Clemson is the hospitality and the genuineness of the coaching staff on and off the field,” he said.

Speaking of the staff, Thomas Austin took the time to chat with and get to know Thompson and his family.

Clemson’s new offensive line coach made a great impression on the standout prospect while interacting with them.

“Coach Austin is a great coach,” Thompson said. “He really wants to get to know the recruits more outside of football. He learned a lot about me and my family coming out of the visit, and I love the way I was able to sit and talk to him with my family.”

Thompson was also able to spend some time around Swinney.

“Coach Swinney is genuine, awesome, real cool,” Thompson said of the Tigers’ head coach, “and he expects his players to perform and achieve in life.”

Thompson, who is visiting Coastal Carolina this weekend, has also been to South Carolina this month in addition to Clemson. He visited East Carolina earlier this year.

The Gamecocks, Chanticleers and Pirates have all offered Thompson, along with Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami, NC State and Kentucky.

Clemson, per its program policy, typically doesn’t offer a prospect any earlier than the summer before their junior year. But Thompson said last weekend’s visit to Clemson gave him a better feel for where he stands with the Tigers at this point in the recruiting process.

“It made me feel that I have a chance to be able to play for Clemson,” he said, “and that they will help me achieve greatness.”

Thompson is ranked by Rivals as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the country and No. 183 overall prospect nationally for the 2024 class.

