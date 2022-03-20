Nolan Turner surprised many, not himself

There was no question who the star of Clemson’s Pro Day was and it was one that some did not expect.
Nolan Turner ran 4.46 and 4.47 in his two 40’s. He also showed his ups with a 37.5 vertical.
Watch Turner discuss his impressive day.
There was no question who the star of Clemson’s Pro Day was and it was one that some did not expect.
Nolan Turner ran 4.46 and 4.47 in his two 40’s. He also showed his ups with a 37.5 vertical.
Watch Turner discuss his impressive day.
Monte Lee doesn’t want to overreact now that his team is dealing with its first extended bout of adversity. “It’s part of the process,” Clemson’s baseball coach said. “You’re going to go (…)
A Tar Heel State three-star wideout drawing interest from Clemson made his way to campus for Clemson’s second junior day of the year on Saturday, March 5. The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Maiden (…)
Clemson played host to a couple of big-time quarterback prospects this week, including Chandler (AZ.) five-star Dylan Raiola. The Clemson Insider first detailed Clemson’s interest in Raiola back in October (…)
The No. 17/15 Clemson softball team exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning to upset No. 13/8 Duke in run-rule fashion on Saturday afternoon at the Duke Softball Stadium. The Tigers pushed the envelope (…)
The momentum Clemson’s baseball team built at the beginning of the season has come to a screeching halt in large part because of an offense that continued to scuffle Saturday. The 15th-ranked Tigers (…)
The Clemson Insider caught up with a talented Peach State quarterback who was back on campus this past weekend. Bendictine Military School (Savannah, Ga.) quarterback Luke Kromenhoek – a 6-foot-3, 185-pound (…)
After already starting free agency by signing two wide receivers in Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former New York Giants tight end Evan Engram. A former first-round (…)
The Clemson Insider caught up with a big-time Virginia-based offensive lineman who was on campus last weekend. Tuscarora (Leesburg, Va.) three-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal — a 6-foot-8, (…)
A former Tigers and current NFL player took to Twitter to throw a little shade at the University of South Carolina. John Simpson, who currently plays for the Raiders responded to a tweet about the best (…)
He didn’t initially plan to run, but Mario Goodrich had a change of heart. Clemson’s former cornerback had already put a 40-yard dash time out there for teams at the NFL scouting combine earlier this (…)