Nolan Turner surprised many, not himself

By March 20, 2022 10:13 am

By

There was no question who the star of Clemson’s Pro Day was and it was one that some did not expect.

Nolan Turner ran 4.46 and 4.47 in his two 40’s. He also showed his ups with a 37.5 vertical.

Watch Turner discuss his impressive day.

