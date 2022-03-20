Streeter on if former 5-star Leigh will be ready to help the Tigers in 2022

Football

March 20, 2022

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been impressed with what he has seen from sophomore Tristan Leigh this spring.

Earlier in the spring, Dabo Swinney said Leigh was one of the most improved players on the team and Streeter agrees.

“I am telling you right now there is no question he is,” Streeter said. “Playing tackle he has done an awesome job and he works his tail off to get better.”

Although Leigh came to Clemson as a five-star and the No. 14 player in the nation according to the 247 Composite rankings, his freshman season did not go as many had expected.

“He came in here as a young kid and he was a little overwhelmed,” Streeter said. “He was a four or five-star kid. He was talented and supposed to be coming in here and playing right away. Well, he wasn’t ready. He was not ready and I’m sure Coach Swinney said the same thing. He really wasn’t ready and that is okay as long as you recognize that. He recognized it and knew he had to get better.”

Clemson’s offensive coordinator knows better days are ahead for Leigh and that he will be ready to contribute this season.

“He worked his butt off during the season,” Streeter added. “He has gotten stronger and he bends better. He has gotten a lot more comfortable in the plays. And so I am very, very pleased with his progress. He just has to keep it going because he is going to be able to help us.”

